Police investigating alleged assault at Wilfrid Laurier University

Waterloo regional police are appealing for information and witnesses as they investigate an assault alleged to have occurred in a Wilfrid Laurier University hallway last month.

Police say the incident, which is believed to have happened on Jan. 16, was reported on Feb. 10.

According to police, the victim reported they were walking in the hallway of a building at Wilfrid Laurier University in Waterloo when they were assaulted and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the incident is believed to have been targeted and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information or who witnessed the incident is asked to call police at 519-570-9777.