KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Police investigating after victim said she was assaulted by three teenagers

    wrps
    Share

    Waterloo regional police are investigating an assault in Kitchener.

    A victim told investigators she was assaulted by three unknown suspects as she left a store in the Highland Road West and Westmount Road area on June 11 around 5 p.m.

    She said the suspect made derogatory identity-based comments during the assault.

    The victim was left with minor injuries.

    The suspects are described as males between 16 and 17-years-old.

    Police believe the incident was hate-motivated.

    Anyone with more information is asked to call police.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Françoise Hardy, French singing legend and pop icon, dies at 80

    Françoise Hardy, a French singing legend and pop icon since the 1960s, has died. She was 80. Her son, musician Thomas Dutronc, announced her death on social media, sharing a poignant photo of himself as a child with his mother. Hardy, who had been battling lymphatic cancer since 2004, faced her illness with remarkable candour. She passed away on Tuesday.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News