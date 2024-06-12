Police investigating after victim said she was assaulted by three teenagers

Waterloo regional police are investigating an assault in Kitchener.

A victim told investigators she was assaulted by three unknown suspects as she left a store in the Highland Road West and Westmount Road area on June 11 around 5 p.m.

She said the suspect made derogatory identity-based comments during the assault.

The victim was left with minor injuries.

The suspects are described as males between 16 and 17-years-old.

Police believe the incident was hate-motivated.

Anyone with more information is asked to call police.