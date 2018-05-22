

CTV Kitchener





Ontario Provincial Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a vehicle involved in dangerous driving incidents in the municipality of North Perth.

They said the driver was seen failing to stop at several stop signs, driving onto a sidewalk, and demonstrated a clear disregard for public safety. The vehicle sped off and could not be located.

Perth County OPP are describing the vehicle as an older model black, two-door Honda. A section of the trunk is painted white and the care has a white and silver spoiler on the back. The front bumper is also believed to be painted grey. Police said the vehicle has a loud exhaust that can be heard at a distance.

Anyone who has any information on the whereabouts of the vehicle is asked to call police immediately. Police are advising people not to approach the driver if the vehicle is located.

All of the incident are under investigation at this time.