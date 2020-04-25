WATERLOO -- A recent break and enter involving a theft is the third of its kind in the past year at a farm property.

Perth County OPP are investigating the most recent incident at Perth Line 33 in the Township of Perth East.

They say unknown suspects entered a storage building between Tuesday and Wednesday and stole a charging radio, a welder, and a dirt bike all valued at around $3,000.

OPP are encouraging property owners to lock their homes, outbuildings, vehicles, and to invest in alarms and security cameras if possible.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Perth County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.