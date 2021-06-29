WATERLOO -- Police are investigating after a report of a suspicious male on Hallmark Drive in Waterloo.

Waterloo regional police say on Monday between noon and 3 p.m., two youths were playing when they were approached by a male in the area behind 500 Hallmark Drive.

During the interaction, the male allegedly took photos of the youths.

The male is described as white, approximately 18 years old, six feet tall, with short brown hair and wearing a grey-blue shirt. He had a bicycle with him at the time of the incident.

Police say the incident was reported to them on Tuesday.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.