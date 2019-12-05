Police investigating after shots fired into home, including young girl's bedroom
CTV Kitchener Published Thursday, December 5, 2019 5:08PM EST
(Matt Harris / CTV Kitchener)
KITCHENER -- Police are investigating after a number of bullets were fired into a Brantford home on Wednesday night, including the bedroom of a sleeping two-year-old girl.
The investigation shows that a number of rounds went into the second storey of the home. At least one of the bullets narrowly missed the toddler.
It happened around 11:15 p.m. at the Strawberry Lane home.
The shooter is unknown at this time.
There is also no word on a motive for the shooting or if anyone was injured.
Brantford police are continuing the investigation and are asking anyone with information to contact them.