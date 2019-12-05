KITCHENER -- Police are investigating after a number of bullets were fired into a Brantford home on Wednesday night, including the bedroom of a sleeping two-year-old girl.

The investigation shows that a number of rounds went into the second storey of the home. At least one of the bullets narrowly missed the toddler.

It happened around 11:15 p.m. at the Strawberry Lane home.

The shooter is unknown at this time.

There is also no word on a motive for the shooting or if anyone was injured.

Brantford police are continuing the investigation and are asking anyone with information to contact them.