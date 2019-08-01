

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo police continue to investigate after a report of a robbery that happened on Wednesday night.

Police say it happened in the area of Upper Canada Drive in Kitchener.

The victim arranged to meet a potential buyer for his cell phone through an online site, according to police.

Officials say when the two met, the suspect asked to see the phone and then sprayed a substance in the victim's face.

Police say the suspect then fled the area.

Officials did not name the suspect or say if anyone has been charged.