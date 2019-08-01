Featured
Police investigating after person sprayed, phone stolen
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is pictured on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2016. (Matt Harris / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, August 1, 2019 6:08PM EDT
Waterloo police continue to investigate after a report of a robbery that happened on Wednesday night.
Police say it happened in the area of Upper Canada Drive in Kitchener.
The victim arranged to meet a potential buyer for his cell phone through an online site, according to police.
Officials say when the two met, the suspect asked to see the phone and then sprayed a substance in the victim's face.
Police say the suspect then fled the area.
Officials did not name the suspect or say if anyone has been charged.