Police investigating after man seen brandishing a gun in Kitchener
Published Wednesday, August 4, 2021
KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police are investigating reports of a man brandishing a gun in Kitchener.
Police say around 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday they were notified of a mal brandishing a handgun in the area of Victoria Street South and Paulander Drive.
No injuries were reported.
The suspect is described as a Black male in his early 20s with a smaller build and black, curly hair. The suspect was seen leaving the area in a newer model grey or silver Ford SUV.
Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.