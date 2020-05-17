WATERLOO -- Norfolk County OPP are looking into an incident regarding reported noncompliance with an injury victim.

Officers were called to Norfolk General Hospital in Simcoe around 5 p.m. on Saturday for the suspicious incident.

Police say the victim attended the hospital with a serious injury, but would refuse to provide any information to them about it.

Initial information suggests the wound may have been inflicted by a gunshot, according to officials.

Police are looking to speak to anyone that may have seen or heard anything suspicious in the downtown area of Simcoe near Peel Street or Talbot Street South just before 4 p.m.