Police investigating after man found critically injured at Brantford motel

Police are appealing for information after a man was found unresponsive at a Brantford motel on Sunday.

Officers were called to the motel near Colborne Street and Locks Road around 5:30 a.m.

Police said the victim’s injuries were critical and he was rushed to hospital.

“Investigation is underway to determine the circumstances which caused the injuries,” police said in a news release.

They’re asking anyone who lives near the motel to review any video surveillance footage and contact them.