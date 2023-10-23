KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Police investigating after man found critically injured at Brantford motel

    Brantford Police headquarters is seen in this undated image. Brantford Police headquarters is seen in this undated image.

    Police are appealing for information after a man was found unresponsive at a Brantford motel on Sunday.

    Officers were called to the motel near Colborne Street and Locks Road around 5:30 a.m.

    Police said the victim’s injuries were critical and he was rushed to hospital.

    “Investigation is underway to determine the circumstances which caused the injuries,” police said in a news release.

    They’re asking anyone who lives near the motel to review any video surveillance footage and contact them.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News