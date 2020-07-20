KITCHENER -- Police are investigating after a man was reportedly seen watching kids in a Kitchener neighbourhood.

According to a news release, the person was seen sitting in a burgundy minivan in the area of Fenside Street and Moorlands Crescent on Friday morning.

Officials say that the driver had no contact with the kids, who were playing in the area.

He's described as a white man between 60 and 70. He was reportedly wearing mirrored sunglasses and a black t-shirt.

Anyone with information or video surveillance of the area is being asked to get in touch with police.