Police investigating after flags damaged at Listowel home
Published Tuesday, September 20, 2022 1:35PM EDT
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating after six flags at a Listowel home were damaged.
In a media release, police said the incident at a residence on Albert Avenue North was reported on Friday.
Three pride flags, a Black Lives Matter Flag, an Every Child Matters Flag and an ‘Abortion is a women’s choice’ flag were targeted.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.