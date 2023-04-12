Police investigating after firearm reportedly brandished at vehicle

Waterloo regional police say officers are investigating after a weapons incident was reported Wednesday morning.

Police said around 4:20 a.m., officers received a report of a weapons incident in the area of Franklin Street North and Ottawa Street North in Kitchener.

Police said two people were travelling in a vehicle and reported being followed by a suspect vehicle.

“Both vehicles stopped and the driver of the suspect vehicle appeared to be recording the two victims. The suspect then displayed what was believed to be a firearm and sped away,” police said.

Officials said no one was injured.

According to police, the suspect is described as a white man around 20-years-old with a thin build. The man was wearing a large dark hoodie with a face mask and was driving a dark coloured four-door sedan.