Police investigating after discovery of dead body in Guelph home
Published Thursday, May 28, 2020 12:15PM EDT Last Updated Thursday, May 28, 2020 1:49PM EDT
Officers conduct an investigation at a house on Hayes Avenue in Guelph on Thursday afternoon.
KITCHENER -- Guelph police are investigating the discovery of a dead male at a home.
According to officials, officers were called to a residence on Hayes Avenue just before 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday to perform a wellbeing check, and later found the body of the deceased inside.
A large police presence with paramedics and firefighters could be seen in the area on Thursday.
Police say that an investigation is ongoing, but there is no threat to public safety.
There are also no road closures in place.
This is a developing story. More to come…