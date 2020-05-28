KITCHENER -- Guelph police are investigating the discovery of a dead male at a home.

According to officials, officers were called to a residence on Hayes Avenue just before 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday to perform a wellbeing check, and later found the body of the deceased inside.

A large police presence with paramedics and firefighters could be seen in the area on Thursday.

Police say that an investigation is ongoing, but there is no threat to public safety.

There are also no road closures in place.

This is a developing story. More to come…