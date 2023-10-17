Kitchener

    • Police investigating after cat shot with pellet gun

    An OPP cruiser is seen in this undated photo. An OPP cruiser is seen in this undated photo.

    Ontario Provincial Police are appealing for tips from the public after a cat in Simcoe was shot with a pellet gun.

    The animal has since undergone surgery and is recovering.

    According to police, the incident was reported on Oct. 5.

    Police say on Oct. 2, the cat escaped from a home on Maple Street. When the animal was found two days later, its owner discover it had been shot several time with a pellet gun.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122.

