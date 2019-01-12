

CTV Kitchener





An investigation is underway after a car ended up on a front lawn of a Kitchener home Saturday morning.

Waterloo Regional Police say it happened around 10 a.m. on Margaret Avenue between Adam and Wilhelm Streets.

They say a woman believed to be in her 60’s or 70’s suffered a medical episode, causing her car to veer off the road into a front lawn.

No other vehicles were involved.

She was taken to local hospital with unknown injuries.

Police say the Traffic Services Branch has since taken over the investigation.

The area was closed for several hours while crews investigated.