Advertisement
Police investigating after car crashes through a fence
Published Monday, March 15, 2021 7:09AM EDT
Waterloo regional police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that happened near Homer Watson Blvd. and Hanson Ave. on Sunday.
Share:
KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police are investigating after a vehicle left the roadway on Sunday afternoon, crashing through a fence and some trees before coming to a rest.
The crash happened at around 2 p.m. near Homer Watson Blvd. and Hanson Ave.
According to police, the crash involved one vehicle and no one was injured.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.