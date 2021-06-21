Advertisement
Police investigating after Brantford Pride crosswalk vandalized
Published Monday, June 21, 2021 3:42PM EDT Last Updated Monday, June 21, 2021 3:42PM EDT
Brantford police are investigating after a Pride crosswalk was vandalized. (Supplied)
BRANTFORD -- Brantford police are investigating after a newly installed Pride crosswalk was vandalized.
The Pride crosswalk, a symbol for the LGBTQ2+ community, was recently installed at Colborne and Market Streets in Brantford.
Police say the crosswalk was vandalized on Thursday, June 17 around 7:50 p.m. by an unknown suspect in a truck.
A photo supplied by Brantford police shows tire marks left on the Pride crosswalk.
The suspect vehicle is described as a white Chevrolet Silverado Z71 with a black truck bed toolbox.
Anyone with information is asked to call Brantford police or Crime Stoppers.