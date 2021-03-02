Advertisement
Police investigating after body found in Kitchener park
Published Tuesday, March 2, 2021 6:05PM EST
Police are investigating after a body was found at a Kitchener park (Dan Lauckner / CTV News Kitchener)
KITCHENER -- Police are investigating after a body was found in a Kitchener park.
Officers were called to the area of Wilson Park on Tuesday afternoon.
People were asked to avoid the area and to expect an increased police presence while they investigated.
No other details were released.