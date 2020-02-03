Police investigating after 911 call about a dead man
Published Monday, February 3, 2020 11:53AM EST
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is shown in Cambridge on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2016. (Matt Harris / CTV Kitchener)
KITCHENER -- Police are investigating after they got a 911 call about a dead man in Kitchener.
Officials said in a tweet that they were called to the area of Highland Road West and Ira Needles Boulevard.
Roads in the area are closed while police investigate.
It's not yet clear how the man died.
This is a developing story. More to come…