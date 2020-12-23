Advertisement
Police investigating 3 fires in Kitchener Wednesday night
Published Wednesday, December 23, 2020 8:19PM EST Last Updated Thursday, December 24, 2020 7:37AM EST
Items damaged in a fire in Kitchener on Frederick Street (Terry Kelly / CTV News Kitchener)
KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police are investigating three fires in Kitchener on Wednesday night.
In a tweet, officials said two of the fires were at King Street East and Frederick Street.
"Property set on fire in each location," the tweet said in part.
The third fire happened on Frederick Street between Spetz and Irvin Street.
No one was injured, officials said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.