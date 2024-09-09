Police investigating 3 business break-ins in Guelph

Guelph police are investigating after three businesses were broken into on Saturday.

Police were called to a business near Clair Road and Gordon Street around 6 p.m. Saturday after the owner arrived to find a back door had been pried open. Cash and a laptop were stolen, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Const. Rob Smith at 519-824-1212, ext. 7388, email rsmith@guelphpolice.ca.

Just before 10 a.m. Saturday, police were called to another business near Stone Road West and Scottsdale Drive.

“Staff had arrived to find a rear door had been pried open. A tip jar containing cash was stolen and the suspect attempted to break into a cash register, damaging it,” police said in a media release.

The suspect in this case was described as a male wearing red shoes, brown pants, a black hoodie with an unknown logo, black gloves, a grey hat and a green and grey Adidas backpack with a red and yellow logo. It’s believed he arrived in a white vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call Const. Anthoine Walker at 519-824-1212, ext. 7584, email awalker@guelphpolice.ca.

Police were called to another business around noon near Gordon Street and Clair Road.

“Staff arrived to find the business had been entered overnight and a quantity of cash stolen. The suspect appears to be the same male as the break in on Scottsdale Drive,” police said.

In this case, those with information are asked to contact Const. Melissa Anthony at 519-824-1212, ext. 7487, email manthony@guelphpolice.ca