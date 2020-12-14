KITCHENER -- Guelph police say they’re now investigating two spray-painted swastikas found in the city this month.

Officers were first notified about graffiti on Dec. 7 at just after 12 p.m.

According to police, a spray-painted swastika was located on a sidewalk near the intersection of Chancellors Way and Edinburgh Road South

A few days later on Dec. 11, police were once again called to investigate an instance of a spray-painted swastika close to where the first graffiti that was found.

Around 2:50 p.m., police were notified that another swastika was seen behind a business located near the intersection of Edinburgh Road South and Stone Road West.

