KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police are currently investigating two reported instances of sexual assault in the Kitchener-Waterloo area.

Police confirmed that officers were at two separate scenes on Wednesday evening.

Shortly after 10 p.m., police tweeted the officers were near Queen Street and Charles Street East for an ongoing sexual assault investigation.

About a half hour later, police tweeted that officers were also on scene near Sunnydale Place in Waterloo for another sexual assault investigation.

Police have not said if the incidents are connected.