KITCHENER -- Waterloo Regional Police are warning residents over a string of break and enters into parking garages throughout Kitchener and Waterloo.

Police say a number of items were stolen from vehicles inside the garages, including small electronics, wallets, and loose change.

The vehicles were either locked or unlocked, and in some cases the windows were damaged to gain entry.

Officials are reminding drivers to keep valuables out of sight and report any suspicious behaviour to police.