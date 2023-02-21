Police investigate stabbing reported in Waterloo

A report of a stabbing is under investigation in the university area of Waterloo.

Waterloo regional police tweeted at 7:57 a.m. on Tuesday that officers were in the area of University Avenue West and Albert Street.

According to police, one person, a male, was taken to a hospital outside the region with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they are at the Wilfird Laurier University campus but the stabbing incident is believed to have happened off campus.

They said to expect an increased police presence in the area and have asked anyone who witnessed the incident to contact police.

In a statement posted online Tuesday, Wilfrid Laurier University said it was recently made aware of “an incident” close to its Waterloo campus.

“All buildings close to the Waterloo campus are on controlled access. Please use your One Card to access buildings,” the university said.