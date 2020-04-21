Police investigate stabbing in Kitchener
Published Tuesday, April 21, 2020 11:54PM EDT
Waterloo Regional Police on scene of a reported stabbing on Lancaster and Victoria Streets. (April 21, 2020.)
Waterloo Regional Police confirm officers responded to a report of a stabbing in Kitchener Tuesday night.
Around 11 p.m. police tweeted that officers were on scene of in the area of Lancaster Street and Victoria Street.
They say one man was taken to hospital.
They were asking residents to avoid the area for the time being.
This is a developing story.