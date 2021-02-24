KITCHENER -- Police are investigating how a vehicle left the roadway in Cambridge, ending up in the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 on Tuesday night.

At 11:30 p.m., Waterloo Regional Police Service’s Traffic Services Unit tweeted a photo of the damaged car that had partially left the roadway and collided with a fence.

According to police, the vehicle was travelling on Rogers Drive before it left the roadway and ended up on the eastbound lanes of the highway.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured in this crash.

Rogers drive was closed to traffic while officers investigated.