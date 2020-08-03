KITCHENER -- Waterloo Regional Police are investigating reports of shots fired inside a Kitchener apartment building.

Officers were called to the building on Vanier Drive around 10 p.m. Sunday.

They say witnesses reported hearing an argument, followed by two gun shots in a common area of the building.

They say the suspects fled prior to officers arriving, and there are no known victims at this time.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.