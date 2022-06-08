Police investigate sexual assault in Pioneer Park area of Kitchener
Waterloo regional police are investigating after a woman was reportedly sexually assaulted while walking with her child in Kitchener’s Pioneer Park area.
In a media release, police said it happened on Tuesday, June 7 around 12:45 p.m. in the area of Doon Village Road and Pioneer Drive.
The woman was walking with her child when she was approached from behind and sexually assaulted by an unknown man, police said.
The suspect is described as an adult man, with black hair, brown eyes and a beard. He was wearing a black baseball hat, grey sweater and black surgical mask and carrying a black backpack.
Police are asking anyone with video surveillance of the area or information about the incident to contact them.
