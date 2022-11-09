Police investigate robbery at Uptown Waterloo clothing store

Waterloo regional police are investigating an alleged armed robbery in Uptown Waterloo.

Police say around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, four males entered a clothing store in the area of King Street South and Willis Way.

They grabbed merchandise then left the store without paying. Police say when an employee attempted to stop them, one of the suspects brandished a knife.

Around 8 p.m., a forensics team could be seen outside Channer’s Men’s Apparel at King Street South and Willis Way.

Police say there were no physical injuries reported.

“The investigation is still active and ongoing,” police said in an email to CTV News Wednesday night. “Anyone who was in the area at approximately 5:55 p.m. and has information, video or dash camera of the incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.”