Police investigate reported stabbing in Waterloo

A report of a stabbing is under investigation in the university area of Waterloo.

Waterloo regional police tweeted at 7:57 a.m. on Tuesday that officers were in the area of University Avenue West and Albert Street.

They said to expect an increased police presence in the area and they will provide more information when it becomes available.

More to come.