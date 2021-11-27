Police investigate reported shooting in Kitchener

KITCHENER -

Police are investigating reports of a shooting in the area of Linden Avenue in Kitchener on Saturday.

In a tweet posted at 12:48 p.m., Waterloo regional police said one man has been taken to hospital with injuries and asked the public to avoid the vicinity.

Police said there will be an added police presence in the area and nearby residents are asked to stay inside their homes.

This is a developing story. More details will be given when available.