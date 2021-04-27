KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police are investigating a report of a break-in at the plaza located at 209 Lexington Road in Waterloo.

A number of police cruisers were in the parking lot of the plaza on Tuesday morning.

According to police, there are limited details about the incident, but they say it’s believed to have happened sometime overnight.

Police tape was also used to block off access to a number of businesses located there, including Conestoga Convenience, Le Fromagerie, and Mortgage Intelligence.