Police investigate possible abduction in south Kitchener
Waterloo regional police are investigating a possible abduction in the area of Country Hill Drive and Cedarhill Crescent in Kitchener.
In media release, police said the incident was reported to them around 9 p.m. on Sunday by a witness who said they saw a woman being forced into a vehicle.
The identity of the involved parties is unknown at this time, said police.
The vehicle involved is described as a white four-door sedan.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
WATCH LIVE | Ukraine talks yield no breakthrough as Russians close in
The first round of talks aimed at stopping the fighting between Ukraine and Russia ended Monday with no agreement except to keep talking, while an increasingly isolated Moscow ran into unexpectedly fierce resistance on the ground and economic havoc at home.
LIVE | Canada sending anti-tank weapons, ammunition for Ukraine to use against Russia
Canada will be supplying Ukraine with anti-tank weapons systems and upgraded ammunition to be used in response to Russia’s ongoing invasion, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Monday.
Live updates: IOC urges others to exclude Russian athletes
International sports bodies are moving to further isolate Russia for its invasion of Ukraine and push Moscow closer to becoming a pariah on the playing field.
The defiant soldiers of Snake Island are actually 'alive and well,' says Ukraine's navy
The Ukrainian defenders of Snake Island -- who were all feared dead after their defiant response to threats from a Russian warship -- are actually 'alive and well,' according to the Ukrainian Navy.
'It's inhumane.' African refugees experience racism while trying to flee Ukraine
African students and residents of Ukraine have experienced racism and aggression while trying to flee the country across borders to safety, leading to international outcry.
Young Polish man arrives at border, returns home with Ukrainian family
A Ukrainian mother and her five children, ranging in age from 17 to six months, are safe thanks to a Polish man who drove to the border, dropping off donations. But when he got there, he felt the duty to offer his Krakow home for shelter.
How Zelensky is changing the West's response to Russia
Five days into Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has already done more to transform the West's policy toward Russia than 30 years of post-Cold War summits, policy resets and showdowns with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
N.S. shooting inquiry: Children called 911, relayed key details about gunman amid killings
When a gunman impersonating a Mountie started killing people in Portapique, N.S., on April 18, 2020, four children huddled in a home where they relayed key information about the killer as the tragedy unfolded around them.
Doug Ford says 'we aren't far away' from dropping Ontario's mask mandate
Ontario isn't far away from dropping the provincial mask mandate, but it won't do so until the top doctor approves it, Premier Doug Ford says.
COVID cases climb among LHSC staff
The number of staff who have tested positive for COVID-19 at London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) continues to climb.
Heart attack at 35: SCAD, the rare condition that targets young women
Young and healthy doesn’t fit the description of a typical person at risk of a heart attack, but that’s exactly what happened to a London, Ont. woman just weeks after having her second child.
Windsor police seize $125,000 of cocaine, fentanyl following drug trafficking investigation
Windsor police say an officer was struck by a vehicle while attempting to arrest a drug trafficking suspect who tried to flee.
No new COVID-19 deaths, 52 hospitalizations reported in Windsor-Essex
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting no additional COVID-19 deaths, 233 new high risk cases and 52 hospitalizations since Friday.
Significant backups on Huron Church Road: Windsor police
Windsor police are warning drivers Huron Church Road is significantly backed up due to some IT issues on the United States side of the border crossing.
Two Barrie men face charges following single-vehicle crash
Provincial police arrested two Barrie men following a single-vehicle collision.
Barrie parents hold protest for an end to COVID-19 mandates for students
The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit in Barrie locked its doors to the public Monday because of a planned protest by a group of parents wanting an end to COVID-19 mandates for students.
Ontario 'overhauling language curriculum' with a focus on phonics
The public and Catholic school boards in Simcoe County and Muskoka will receive provincial funding to help students recover from two years of COVID-19 disruptions.
Shakespeare mine could reopen soon in Northern Ontario
A former Falconbridge mining property 70 kilometres west of Sudbury, could soon reopen 11 years after being placed in care and maintenance mode.
'It’s a scam': Ontario warns residents not to click on link in licence plate refund text
The Ontario government says it is aware of a text message phishing scam falsely claiming to help individuals get their licence plate renewal fee refunds.
Sudbury police charge three with forcible confinement, drugs and weapons offences
Three people, two from the Greater Toronto Area, have been charged after holding someone against their will in an incident on Bruce Avenue on Friday, Sudbury police say.
'Freedom Convoy' donations frozen, could flow to Ottawa residents
The funds donated to the ‘Freedom Convoy’ protest will remain frozen pending the outcome of a proposed class-action lawsuit on behalf of Ottawa residents.
'It felt like it was war here': Toronto residents allegedly targeted for flying Ukraine flag
Multiple Toronto residents say they have been targeted for flying the Ukrainian flag on their vehicles, with one person saying an assailant broke their car window while two children were sitting in the back seat.
Man dead after interaction with police near Rainbow Bridge border crossing in Niagara Falls, SIU says
A man is dead after an interaction with police in Niagara Falls on Monday, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says.
Quebec anti-corruption squad closes investigation into former premier Jean Charest
The investigation into allegations of illegal financing within the Quebec Liberal Party under then-leader Jean Charest is over. Charest said he considered the investigation an 'injustice.'
Quebec mom loses appeal to prevent kids, aged six and eight, from getting COVID-19 vaccine
A Quebec mother has lost an appeal to prevent her two young children from receiving the COVID-19 vaccine after a judge dismissed her claims that vaccination was not necessary and more research was needed on their potential side effects.
Bloc to table a bill asking to grant jailed Saudi blogger Raif Badawi citizenship
The Bloc Quebecois will table a bill Monday asking the Canadian government to grant jailed Saudi blogger Raif Badawi citizenship.
N.S. reports 7 more COVID-19 related deaths, including man in his 30s
Nova Scotia health officials reported seven more COVID-19 related deaths Monday, with the youngest involving a man in his 30s in the Central Zone.
Former CEO of Halifax's IWK Health Centre found guilty of fraud
The former CEO of a children's hospital in Halifax has been found guilty of fraud after she used public money to pay for more than $45,000 worth of personal expenses.
3 arrested following homicide of beer vendor employee: Winnipeg police
The Winnipeg Police Service says arrests have been made in connection with the death of a man at a beer vendor earlier this month.
Five new COVID-19 deaths reported in Manitoba; hospitalization numbers drop below 500
Manitoba reported five new deaths from COVID-19 on Monday, as the number of Manitobans in hospital with the virus continues to drop.
Security increased on Calgary Transit as workers return to offices
Acknowledging the Calgary Transit system has seen an increase in social disorder among riders during the pandemic, officials announced a series of safety enhancements Monday.
Less stringent COVID-19 testing measures arrive for Canadians returning from abroad
Stringent COVID-19 testing measures have dissuaded some Canadians from travelling abroad throughout the pandemic, but those measures have been scaled back.
1 in critical condition after fire in southeast Edmonton apartment complex
One person was taken to hospital in critical condition after a fire tore through a southeast Edmonton complex early Monday morning.
Jasper makes list of top national parks in the world
Jasper has been named one of the 30 best national parks across the globe.
Suspect charged following string of 'unprovoked attacks' on 5 women in Vancouver
Police in Vancouver say a suspect has been charged with multiple offences in connection to a string of unprovoked attacks that took place over a 40-minute period Saturday.
Security guard dies following attack at UBC’s Okanagan campus
The security guard who was attacked while working at the University of British Columbia's Okanagan campus over the weekend has died.
Voyeurism case: Victim recorded by stranger in change room at Burnaby mall
Police are searching for a suspect after a woman reported being recorded while in a change room at a Metro Vancouver mall.