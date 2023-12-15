KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Police investigate numerous SUV and pickup truck thefts

    A Waterloo Regional Police Service cruiser. (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener) A Waterloo Regional Police Service cruiser. (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)

    Police are investigating 13 reports of SUV and pickup truck thefts or attempted thefts since Aug. 2023.

    Waterloo regional police say the vehicles being targeted are late 1990s to late 2000s GMC Sierra, Chevrolet Silverado, or similar trucks.

    In most incidents, police say the vehicles were stolen during the day from shopping plaza parking lots and industrial areas. At the time of the thefts, the victims had their keys with them.

    Police are reminding drivers to be vigilant and to remove items like tools, electronics, wallets and other valuables when their vehicle is parked.

    Anti-theft devices such as steering wheel locks, theft alarms and GPS tracking devices can also be effective tools to prevent theft.

    Anyone who sees suspicious people looking into vehicles is asked to contact police.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Kid Rock says he is done boycotting Bud Light

    Kid Rock is changing his tune on Bud Light. He was one of the first people to declare a boycott on Bud Light after the beer brand briefly partnered with a transgender influencer, leading to a significant and lasting sales slump.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News