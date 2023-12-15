Police investigate numerous SUV and pickup truck thefts

Police are investigating 13 reports of SUV and pickup truck thefts or attempted thefts since Aug. 2023.

Waterloo regional police say the vehicles being targeted are late 1990s to late 2000s GMC Sierra, Chevrolet Silverado, or similar trucks.

In most incidents, police say the vehicles were stolen during the day from shopping plaza parking lots and industrial areas. At the time of the thefts, the victims had their keys with them.

Police are reminding drivers to be vigilant and to remove items like tools, electronics, wallets and other valuables when their vehicle is parked.

Anti-theft devices such as steering wheel locks, theft alarms and GPS tracking devices can also be effective tools to prevent theft.

Anyone who sees suspicious people looking into vehicles is asked to contact police.