Police investigate mugging in Waterloo
Waterloo regional police have released photos of people believed to be connected to a person-on-person robbery that happened in Waterloo last month.
In a media release, police said the incident occurred around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday March 19 in the area of King Street North and Hickory Street.
Police said the victim was met by a group of suspects who brandished a firearm and a knife and then stole his belongings.
No injuries were reported.
Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or has information on it to contact them or call Crime Stoppers.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Is the new normal too expensive? Inflation creating affordability concerns
With Canada's annual inflation at its highest point in over 30 years, experts say Canadians can anticipate everything from filling up your car to eating at a restaurant with friends to cost more than what it used to, warning that prices will likely not decrease for some time.
Six charts that tell the story of Canada's soaring inflation
Using Statistics Canada data, CTVNews.ca has created a series of charts to highlight the sharp rise in prices across major sectors that's fuelling inflation.
Are you adjusting your budget to account for inflation? We want to hear from you
With Canada's annual inflation at its highest point in more than 30 years, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you about how you may be cutting costs.
Freeland, allies walk out of G20 meeting over Russian participation
Canadian officials, including Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, joined allies in staging a walkout of a G20 meeting in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday in protest of Russia's involvement.
'Sponge for knowledge': Mattea Roach wins 12th 'Jeopardy!' match
Nova Scotia's Mattea Roach won her 12th consecutive match on 'Jeopardy!' Wednesday night, bringing her total winnings to US$271,282.
'Ballooning inflation': Small business owners growing frustrated with rising costs
As inflation hits a 31-year high in Canada, small business owners are among those growing frustrated with rising costs.
Sask. First Nation's initial search of former residential school site reveals 14 'possible burials'
A Saskatchewan First Nation discovered 14 "possible burials" on the site of a former residential school, as part of its first of three ground penetrating radar searches.
Russian billionaire Oleg Tinkov blasts Putin's 'insane war' in Ukraine
Oleg Tinkov, the billionaire founder of a big Russian digital bank, has blasted Russia's 'insane war' in Ukraine and urged the West to help President Vladimir Putin find an off-ramp to 'stop this massacre.'
Prince Harry opens up about his and Meghan's visit with the Queen
Prince Harry is opening up about his life at home and his recent surprise visit with Queen Elizabeth II, saying he and his wife, Meghan, had tea with the monarch and shared laughs.
London
Emotional victim impact statements heard at sentencing hearing
The friends of murder victim Dereck Szaflarski, 27, of London let the court know how much they miss him through their words today.
Bee winter mortality 'worst in years' say Ontario beekeepers
Guy Anderson has the unenviable task of cleaning out thousands of dead bees from his multitude of hives this spring.
Canoe overturns in Lake Huron, one person deceased
One person has died and another is in serious, but stable condition, after a canoe overturned in Lake Huron near Ipperwash beach on Wednesday.
Windsor
Opening bidding details might not lower housing prices, realtor says
As the Ontario government prepares new real estate regulations that would allow home sellers to share bidding details on their property, prospective home-buyers are welcoming the idea.
Family shares journey from Ukraine to Windsor-Essex with pregnant pup
There was no way Yana Ivanova was leaving Puppy, the family dog, behind when the decision was made to leave their home in Ukraine.
GECSDB will not reinstate mask mandate in schools, to write letter pushing for enhanced public health measures
The Greater Essex County District School Board will not reinstate a masking mandate or any other health measures in its schools.
Barrie
One person airlifted after two-vehicle crash near Rosseau
One person has been airlifted to hospital after a head-on collision near Rosseau late Wednesday afternoon.
No injuries reported after plane crashes near Buttonville Airport
No injuries were reported after a small plane crashed near Buttonville Municipal Airport in Markham Wednesday evening.
Ukrainian family searching for safety arrives in Barrie, Ont. after trek across Europe
A Ukrainian family has found refuge in Barrie, Ont. after months of driving across Europe searching for a safe place to stay.
Northern Ontario
Province gives nearly $1M to North Bay and area organizations
The provincial government is giving 11 North Bay and area organizations a combined total of just more than $920,000 to help them offset the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
As she retires, Sudbury barber has fond memories of her 41 years in business
A Sudbury woman who has worked at the President Barber Shop at a hotel in downtown Sudbury for the past 41 years is retiring.
North Bay Battalion preparing for OHL playoffs
Round 1 of the Ontario Hockey League playoffs begins Thursday, with the North Bay Battalion hosting the Ottawa 67's.
Ottawa
Empty downtown Ottawa buses could move to the suburbs
The pandemic has changed downtown Ottawa forever, leaving dozens of buildings and buses empty. Now one city councillor wants to move those buses to the suburbs.
'Freedom Convoy' leader Tamara Lich appears in court seeking new bail conditions
One of the leaders of the ‘Freedom Convoy’ protest will need to clear a legal hurdle before she can seek changes to her bail conditions.
Inquest begins into shooting death of eastern Ontario man at OPP detatchment
An inquest into the death of a man fatally shot by police outside an eastern Ontario OPP detachment in December 2017 started Wednesday.
Toronto
Ontario man who had identity stolen told to pay $10,000 for loan he didn't take out
A Markham, Ont. man who had his identity stolen said he was shocked he was told he would have to repay a $10,000 loan he didn't take out.
23-year-old man arrested after random stabbing at Toronto subway station
A 23-year-old man has been arrested after another man was stabbed on a subway platform in Toronto on Tuesday night.
Montreal
Son charged with second-degree murder in stabbing death of his father, 75, in Montreal apartment
A 28-year-old man was charged with second-degree murder Wednesday in the stabbing death of his father in Montreal's Sainte-Marie neighbourhood.
Police say suspects tried to buy $100K worth of jewelry with stolen credit card in NDG break-in
Montreal police have released video footage of two suspects wanted in a break and enter and attempted fraud investigation relating to an incident last fall.
Quebec duck farm says it has to kill 150,000 birds, lay off 300 staff due to bird flu
A Quebec duck-farming operation that detected avian flu at three of its facilities says it has to slaughter 150,000 birds and lay off nearly 300 employees.
Atlantic
RCMP's inability to track officers during N.S. killings questioned at inquiry
Lawyers at the public inquiry into Canada's worst mass shooting are asking why -- in an era when teens use apps to locate each other -- the RCMP lacked technology to track their officers on foot.
Halifax police say no threat to public after suspicious package found in playground
Investigators aren’t saying what was in a suspicious package that prompted the closure of portion of a major Halifax road Wednesday, but they gave the all clear in the early afternoon.
Federal funding for residential school survivor support program in Sipekne’katik announced
The federal government visited Sipekne’katik First Nation in Nova Scotia Tuesday to announce $326,700 in funding to help residential school survivors at the First Nation with the trauma of their experience.
Winnipeg
St. Boniface Hospital emergency room is 'at and over capacity', Doctors Manitoba says
Manitoba's health care system continues to struggle as stressors such as staff shortages and COVID-19 cases strain staff.
Manitoba announces second attempt to overhaul the education system
The Manitoba Government outlined broad strokes Wednesday of its second attempt to overhaul the education system.
Significant precipitation expected this weekend in Manitoba; flooding possible in hardest hit areas
Overland flooding could happen in the coming days as significant precipitation could be arriving this weekend.
Calgary
Calgary man says he's owed $25K in unpaid wages by software company
Kyle Harrington just wants to get paid for the work he did for months last year.
Digging out after Tuesday's record Calgary snow
Springtime in Calgary: The city's outdoor plant life was beginning to come to life as temperatures rose and the days got longer. Not many people were ready for another blast of winter, and then April 19 happened.
Alberta BA.2 infections 'may be at a plateau,' but wastewater levels close to BA.1 peak in Edmonton: Copping
Last week, the province reported 6,181 new COVID-19 cases from PCR tests, 37 deaths and a total of 1,053 hospitalizations, including 48 ICU admissions.
Edmonton
Deadly McNally attack 'begs the question' if officers should be back in schools: police assoc.
A move to pull uniformed police officers out of Edmonton Public Schools should be reconsidered following the deadly attack on a 16-year-old student, the leader of the police association argues.
Saving digital history: U of A librarian part of global effort to preserve Ukrainian culture amid Russian invasion
A University of Alberta librarian is part of a global effort to help preserve Ukrainian websites and archives as Russia invades the country.
Vancouver
B.C.'s COVID long haulers: Some paying for treatment, all looking for answers
Some British Columbians who were among the first to become infected with a mysterious global virus that didn’t yet have a name are marking two years of lingering symptoms.
No happy hour, cheaper cuts of meat: How B.C. restaurants are handling sky-high inflation
With pandemic-restrictions lifted, B.C. restaurants were hoping for a boost to their bottom line. Now, sky-high inflation rates are presenting a new set of challenges.
Hidden ownership may let oligarchs escape sanctions: MP
As Russia's unrelenting war on Ukraine continues, a B.C. Member of Parliament questions whether real estate ownership rules allow Canada to fully sanction Russian oligarchs, and she is pointing to a sprawling property in her riding as an example.