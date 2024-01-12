Police investigate indecent act in Kitchener

Waterloo regional police are investigating a report of an indecent act in Kitchener.

Police said around 6:20 p.m., police received a report of a man observed at a business in the area of Fischer-Hallman Road and Huron Road.

Police included the photo of a person they are looking to identify and speak to in connection to this incident.

In a previous media release, police described him as a brown male, approximately 20 years-old. He was seen wearing a black sweater, dark pants, black coat and a winter hat.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777, extension 4499.

Anonymous information can be provided to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submitted online.