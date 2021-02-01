Advertisement
Police investigate 'hate-motivated symbols' spray painted on school
Published Monday, February 1, 2021 6:08PM EST
A Waterloo Regional Police car is shown in this file photo.
KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police say they're investigating "hate-motivated symbols" spray painted on a Kitchener elementary school.
Officials say the symbols were painted on the school in the area of Connaught Street sometime between Friday morning and Monday morning.
They say the symbols are painted on the exterior of the school.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.