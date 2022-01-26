Police investigate 'hate-motivated' graffiti in Waterloo

WATERLOO -

Waterloo regional police said they're investigating "hate-motivated" graffiti that was reported Wednesday afternoon in Waterloo.

Officers responded to the area of King Street North and Northfield Drive East around 12:50 p.m.

In a press release, police said the graffiti included a hate-motivated symbol and writing, as well as an inappropriate image drawn on the wall.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.