Police investigate hate-motivated graffiti at two Kitchener schools

    A Waterloo Regional Police Service cruiser. (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)

    Waterloo regional police are investigating two separate incidents of hate-motivated graffiti at Kitchener schools.

    On Nov. 6, police say they received a report of the graffiti at a school in the area of Birchcliff Avenue.

    Police say the graffiti, including hate-motivated writing, was drawn on a portable sometime between Nov. 3 and Nov. 5.

    One day later on Nov. 7, police say they received a separate report of similar graffiti at a school in the area of Lorne Avenue.

    The writing was found on playground equipment and police believe it was done sometime between Nov. 6 and Nov. 7.

    Investigations are ongoing for both incidents.

    Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

