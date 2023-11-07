Police investigate hate-motivated graffiti at two Kitchener schools

Waterloo regional police are investigating two separate incidents of hate-motivated graffiti at Kitchener schools.

On Nov. 6, police say they received a report of the graffiti at a school in the area of Birchcliff Avenue.

Police say the graffiti, including hate-motivated writing, was drawn on a portable sometime between Nov. 3 and Nov. 5.

One day later on Nov. 7, police say they received a separate report of similar graffiti at a school in the area of Lorne Avenue.

The writing was found on playground equipment and police believe it was done sometime between Nov. 6 and Nov. 7.

Investigations are ongoing for both incidents.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.