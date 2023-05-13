Police investigate early-morning stabbing incident in Kitchener

A 33-year-old man was taken to hospital Saturday morning after regional police found him with a stab wound in Kitchener.

In a news release, the Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) reported officers were called to the area of Traynor Avenue and Greenfield Avenue around 3:45 a.m.

Police say a man was found suffering from a stab wound.

The man, from Kitchener, was taken to an out-of-region hospital with injuries police describe as “non-life-threatening”.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.