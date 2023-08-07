Police investigate early morning hit-and-run in Cambridge

The intersection of Franklin Boulevard and Saginaw Parkway in Cambridge on Aug. 7. (CTV Kitchener) The intersection of Franklin Boulevard and Saginaw Parkway in Cambridge on Aug. 7. (CTV Kitchener)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver