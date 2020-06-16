Advertisement
Police investigate crash involving motorcycle
Published Tuesday, June 16, 2020 8:38PM EDT
Waterloo Regional Police on scene of a crash on Weimar Line in Wellesley. June 16, 2020. (Jeff Pickel / CTV News)
KITCHENER -- Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a crash involving a motorcycle and a car in Wellesley.
Officers were called to the collision near Weimar Line just before 7 p.m. Tuesday night.
They say the road between Greenwood Hill Road and Hackbart Road remains closed.
Motorists are being asked to avoid the area.
More to come …