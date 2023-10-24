The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) says they are investigating after a robbery at a Kitchener store in the area of Fischer-Hallman Road and Ottawa Street South.

Police were called to the scene at around 5:25 p.m. on Monday.

“Through investigation, police learned that a male entered the store, demanded cash from an employee, and stated he had a gun,” WRPS said in a news release.

The suspect left the store and fled the area.

There were no physical injuries.

Police included two photos of a person they are hoping to identify and speak to, in connection to the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.