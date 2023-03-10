Police investigate Cambridge crash involving an SUV and a cyclist

A 26-year-old man suffered serious injuries following a crash in Cambridge involving a cyclist and an SUV.

The crash happened on Thursday around 4:55 p.m. at the intersection of Speedsville Road and Royal Oak Road.

According to a media release issued by the Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS), the SUV was travelling south on Speedsville Road when it struck the cyclist, who was making a left turn.

Police said the cyclist, a 26-year-old Cambridge man, was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

The 51-year-old man who was driving the SUV was not injured.

There is no information about possible charges at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

The intersection was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has video footage is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-8000-222-8477.