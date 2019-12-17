KITCHENER -- Police have arrested a man after they say he attempted to sexually assault a teen in Brantford on Monday.

Officials say that just before to 2 p.m. a man attempted to sexually assault a teen girl near Paris Road and Henderson Avenue.

The man fled the scene in a vehicle but was quickly apprehended and taken into police custody.

The teen was not injured as a result of the incident.

Although police say there is no further threat to the public safety, they are continuing to investigate and are currently interviewing witnesses to the incident.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Jason Sinning of the Major Crime Unit at 519-756-7050 ext. 2265.

The identity of the man has not yet been released.