Police investigate attempted robbery at Kitchener bank

Waterloo regional police responded to reports of robbery in the area of Highland Road West and Belmont Avenue West in Kitchener on Monday at around 6:30 p.m.

Police said two masked males entered the business through the main door and attempted to get into the interior of the business through a locked security door. Police said one of the males brandished a hammer.

“No entry to the financial institution was made, and the two suspects fled the area in a vehicle operated by a third suspect,” police said in a news release.

There were no physical injuries reported.

The first suspect is described as a male, 5’8”, wearing a white hooded sweatshirt with black sleeves and a red leaf on the chest, blue track pants, and black running shoes with white soles.

The second suspect is described as a brown male, 5’8”, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with the word “Champion” across the chest, black track pants, and black running shoes with white soles.

Police included two security images of the people they are hoping to identify in connection to the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.