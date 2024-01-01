Police investigate alleged sexual assault on public transit

Police have released photos of an individual they would like to speak to in connection to an alleged sexual assault on public transit in Cambridge.

Waterloo regional police say a female was assaulted around 12:50 p.m. on Nov. 14, while on a bus in the area of Hespeler and Dunbar roads.

Police say the female didn’t sustain any physical injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777 ext. 2299.