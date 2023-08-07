Police investigate alleged LRT assault in Waterloo

Waterloo regional police are investigating an alleged assault on the LRT in Waterloo.

Police responded to a report of weapons incident Sunday around 7:30 p.m. in the area of Caroline Street S. and Willis Way,

Police say a 31-year-old man was assaulted by an unknown male who was waving a knife while riding the LRT.

No physical injuries were reported.

According to police, the male got off the train at Waterloo Public Square Station and was last seen walking towards Waterloo Public Square.

The suspect is described as white, around 30-years-old, 5’5” tall, with a slim build. At the time, he was wearing an orange long sleeve shirt and dark pants.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to contact police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.